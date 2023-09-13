trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661763
Breaking: Vice President Dhankar Slams Anti-India Forces, Says 'No One Can Tarnish My Great Nation'

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar gave a big statement for those trying to tarnish India' image.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday gave a big statement on those trying to tarnish the country's image. Dhankar said that "Everyone has the right to express their opinion and right to investigate deeply. But no one has the right to tarnish my great India, neither in the country nor abroad."


