BREAKING: Vikramaditya Singh To Contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Against Kangana Ranaut In Mandi
Congress will field Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Pratibha Singh on Saturday said that the party has agreed upon Vikramaditya's candidature from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.
