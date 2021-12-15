BREAKING: Omicron spreads its tentacles in Telangana, Hyderabad reports two cases

New Delhi: Telangana on Wednesday (December 15, 2021) became the latest victim of the Omicron as Hyderabad reported two cases of the new COVID-19 variant.

As per the latest reports, a 24-year-old Kenyan woman and a 23-year-old Somalian man who arrived at the Hyderabad international airport on December 12 have tested positive.

(More details awaited)

