BREAKING: Omicron spreads its tentacles in Telangana, Hyderabad reports two cases

COVID-19

Omicron spreads its tentacles in Telangana, Hyderabad reports two cases

A 24-year-old Kenyan woman and a 23-year-old Somalian man who arrived at the Hyderabad international airport on December 12 have tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Telangana on Wednesday (December 15, 2021) became the latest victim of the Omicron as Hyderabad reported two cases of the new COVID-19 variant.

As per the latest reports, a 24-year-old Kenyan woman and a 23-year-old Somalian man who arrived at the Hyderabad international airport on December 12 have tested positive. 

(More details awaited)

Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusOmicronomicron variantOmicron threat
