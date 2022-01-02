हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Breaking: West Bengal shuts schools, parlours from January 3, offices to operate at 50% capacity, check curbs here

Schools, colleges, spas will be closed from January 3 in West Bengal. 

Breaking: West Bengal shuts schools, parlours from January 3, offices to operate at 50% capacity, check curbs here
Representational image

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Sunday (January 2) announced new curbs in view of rising COVID-19 cases. 

Schools, colleges, spas will be closed from Monday (January 3), while all government and private offices will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. 

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, as quoted by ANI, said, “All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks to be closed in the state from tomorrow.”

“All government and private offices to operate at 50% capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode,” he added. Only essential services will be permitted from 10 pm to 5 am, the government added. 

Local trains will operate from Monday with 50% capacity till 7 pm.

(This is a developing story)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusWest BengalOmicron
Next
Story

Vaishno Devi stampede: J&K LG Manoj Sinha announces additional Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

Must Watch

PT12M12S

PM Modi at Kali Paltan Temple