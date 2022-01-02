Breaking: West Bengal shuts schools, parlours from January 3, offices to operate at 50% capacity, check curbs here

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Sunday (January 2) announced new curbs in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Schools, colleges, spas will be closed from Monday (January 3), while all government and private offices will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, as quoted by ANI, said, “All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks to be closed in the state from tomorrow.”

All government and private offices to operate at 50% capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode, West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi added pic.twitter.com/oXY8YOCguL — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

“All government and private offices to operate at 50% capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode,” he added. Only essential services will be permitted from 10 pm to 5 am, the government added.

Local trains will operate from Monday with 50% capacity till 7 pm.

(This is a developing story)

Live TV