New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday (August 8, 2022) announced a Rs 25,000 reward for information on absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting a woman in Noida's Omaxe society. The Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has announced a cash prize to the person who helps with the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a developing story)