SHRIKANT TYAGI

After bulldozer action, Yogi Adityanath govt announces Rs 25,000 reward for info on Shrikant Tyagi

The Yogi Adityanath government has announced a Rs 25,000 reward for information on absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting a woman in Noida's Omaxe society, news agency ANI reported.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday (August 8, 2022) announced a Rs 25,000 reward for information on absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting a woman in Noida's Omaxe society. The Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has announced a cash prize to the person who helps with the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a developing story)

shrikant tyagiShrikant Tyagi case

