Bribery case: CBI arrests railway official, recovers huge amount of cash after conducting raids at 21 locations

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (January 17, 2021) arrested a senior railway official in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1 crore.

The probe agency busted a racket on the allegations that some senior public functionaries of North Eastern Frontier Railways were involved in corrupt practices with private contractors for the on-going projects in the North Eastern Frontier Railways.

The contractors were allegedly being facilitated in awarding the processing of the contracts of subsequent bills, the release of payments etc by the public functionaries in lieu of illegal gratifications.

CBI has registered a case against Chief Administrative Officer (IRSE/ IES-1985 Batch)/Construction-II, North Eastern Frontier Railways, Maligaon (Assam) and others including a Deputy Chief Engineer, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEN), a Director and an employee of a private company based at Guwahati, a private person and unknown others under relevant sections of IPC and PC Act.

It was alleged that the accused were abusing their official position for obtaining illegal gratification and was further alleged that the said Director of a private company was in contact with said CAO in various on-going projects in NFR region.

It was also said that on his demand, the said Director through his employee got delivered bribe of Rs 1 crore to the relative (private person) of said CAO at his residence in Dehradun.

The accused allegedly exchanging bribe money were caught. The alleged bribe of Rs 1 crore was recovered.

Searches were conducted on Sunday at 21 locations including Delhi, Uttrakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal which led to recovery of cash of over Rs 54 lakh.

An alleged bribe of Rs 60 lakh, which was earlier paid to said public servant, has also been recovered.

