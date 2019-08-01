Britain's Royal Family thanks Mumbai Dabbawalas for their special gift for Meghan Markle's son Archie

LONDON: The Royal Family of Great Britain has readily accepted and acknowledged the special gift send by Mumbai's famed Dabbawalas for baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the firstborn of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In a letter issued by Kensington Palace, the British Royal family said that it was extremely happy to receive the special gift send by Mumbai's Dabbawalas for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn child.

The Mumbai Dabbawalas first became friends with Prince Charles in 2003, when he visited Mumbai.

Since then, the association has celebrated all the major events that have taken place in the Royal family. They celebrated the nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last year by distributing sweets to patients in government hospitals on May 19, 2018.

At the time of the royal wedding, they also sent their blessings to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by sending the Royal couple a set of Maharashtrian wedding attire.

Meghan recently celebrated her first Mother's Day with baby Archie.