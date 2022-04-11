हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Border Roads Organisation

BRO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for MTS posts on bro.gov.in, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BRO on bro.gov.in. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has invited applications for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). BRO is looking for eligible candidates to fill 302 posts of MTS in the organisation. 

Candidates need to note that the official employment post says that the last date to apply for the vacancies is available on www.bro.gov.in, but the notification is still not available on the website. 

BRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • Multi Skilled Worker (Mason): 147 Posts
  • Multi Skilled Worker (Nursing Assistant): 155 Posts

BRO Recruitment 2022: Allowance Details

Pay DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances are payable as per Govt of India rules in force. 

BRO Recruitment 2022: Other Details

Candidates can keep checking the official website for more related details. The Official Notification is available here

