New Delhi: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has invited applications for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). BRO is looking for eligible candidates to fill 302 posts of MTS in the organisation.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BRO on bro.gov.in.

Candidates need to note that the official employment post says that the last date to apply for the vacancies is available on www.bro.gov.in, but the notification is still not available on the website.

BRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Multi Skilled Worker (Mason): 147 Posts

Multi Skilled Worker (Nursing Assistant): 155 Posts

BRO Recruitment 2022: Allowance Details

Pay DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances are payable as per Govt of India rules in force.

BRO Recruitment 2022: Other Details

Candidates can keep checking the official website for more related details. The Official Notification is available here.

