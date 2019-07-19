close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mayawati

Brother's property attached, Mayawati accuses BJP of hatching 'conspiracy'

The Income Tax Department attached seven acres of land in Noida belonging to Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata in a high-value properties case. 

Brother&#039;s property attached, Mayawati accuses BJP of hatching &#039;conspiracy&#039;
Play

Day after attachment of her brother Anand Kumar`s property in Noida, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati lashed out at the BJP government in Centre on Friday.

Live TV

“Before pointing fingers at others, BJP should look at themselves. If they think they are honest, then they should investigate how much wealth they and their family had before joining the party and how much it is now,” said the BSP chief, adding that, “During elections, Rs 2000 crore was deposited in BJP bank account.” 

Speaking on the charges against her brother, Mayawati said, “This is a conspiracy against us. These people toyed with EVMs. This government is misusing central machinery.

“Modi and Amit Shah's government has bought a lot of land in the name of the party all over the country. These all are benami property,” said the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Alleging conspiracy against Dalits, Mayawati added, “There is no doubt that BJP and RSS are casteist organisations. They do not want to see Dalits progressing. Our party will continue to struggle for our people.”

Speaking on privatisation of Railways, Mayawati alleged that this is BJP government's ploy to deprive the Dalits of jobs and end reservation. 

The Income Tax Department Thursday attached ‘benami’ plot of land belonging to Mayawati’s brother and his family. The attached land is believed to be worth Rs 400 crore.

The provisional order directing attachment of the land was issued on July 16 by Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit of the Income Tax department. The seven-acre plot in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida was “beneficially owned” by Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata.

Tags:
MayawatiBJPDalits
Next
Story

CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2019 declared at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Must Watch

PT6M36S

A fast pace Mercedes car collided with a cab in Delhi, 3 badly injured