NewsIndia
BS YEDIYURAPPA

BS Yediyurappa can never retire; BJP will fight 2023 polls under his guidance: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's remarks come after BS Yediyurappa announced that he is vacating his Shikaripura constituency and will not contest the next election

Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:09 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • BS Yediyurappa can never retire, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.
  • Yediyurappa said he will not contest the next state Assembly polls.
  • The next assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled for May 2023.

Trending Photos

BS Yediyurappa can never retire; BJP will fight 2023 polls under his guidance: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa can never retire and the party will fight the 2023 assembly polls under his guidance, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. Bommai's remarks come hours after Yediyurappa announced that he is vacating his Shikaripura constituency and will not contest the next election. Yediyurappa also said that his son and party's state vice-president B Y Vijayendra will contest the 2023 assembly polls from Shikaripura. The former chief minister's announcement seems to indicate the end of his electoral politics.

"He never retires. Yediyurappa has never retired. In the next elections, his strength and guidance will be there," Bommai told reporters when asked under whose leadership the party will fight the next polls in the absence of Yediyurappa.

He also mentioned that Yediyurappa is a "fatherly figure" and the central leaders know about that.

The next assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled for May 2023.

Bommai is in the national capital to attend the farewell dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind. The Karnataka chief minister also called on President-elect Droupadi Murmu and congratulated her.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of President Droupadi Murmu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?