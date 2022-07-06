BSE Class 10 result 2022: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) declared the class 10 results today, July 6, 2022. More than 5 lakh students took the Class X examinations administered by the Board of Secondary Examination between April 29 and May 7. The exams were conducted in offline mode in accordance with COVID protocols.

BSE Class 10th Results: Here’s how to check your BSE Odisha Result

Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Insert the required login credentials

Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

BSE Class 10th result 2022: Other websites to check scorecards

BSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check result via SMS

To get the Odisha 10th result 2022 via SMS, candidates had to type 'OR01 <Roll No>' and send the SMS to 5676750.

Although this year the evaluation process of answer sheets was held in 58 centres across the state. Despite enrolling, over 43000 students did not take the matric examination. Students from 3,540 different schools in Odisha took the Class 10 examination.