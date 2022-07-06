NewsIndia
BSE ODISHA 10TH BOARD EXAM RESULT 2022

BSE Class 10 result 2022: Odisha Result Class 10th DECLARED at bseodisha.ac.in- here’s how to check scorecard if website is crashed

BSE Odisha results 2022: Students can check scorecards in other alternative ways if the website is crashed. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

BSE Class 10 result 2022: Odisha Result Class 10th DECLARED at bseodisha.ac.in- here’s how to check scorecard if website is crashed

BSE Class 10 result 2022: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) declared the class 10 results today, July 6, 2022. More than 5 lakh students took the Class X examinations administered by the Board of Secondary Examination between April 29 and May 7.  The exams were conducted in offline mode in accordance with COVID protocols. 

BSE Class 10th Results: Here’s how to check your BSE Odisha Result

  • Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in
  • Find and click on the BSE 10th result link
  • Insert the required login credentials
  • Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022
  • Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

BSE Class 10th result 2022: Other websites to check scorecards

BSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check result via SMS

To get the Odisha 10th result 2022 via SMS, candidates had to type 'OR01 <Roll No>' and send the SMS to 5676750.

Although this year the evaluation process of answer sheets was held in 58 centres across the state. Despite enrolling, over 43000 students did not take the matric examination. Students from 3,540 different schools in Odisha took the Class 10 examination.

BSE Odisha 10th Board exam Result 2022BSE Odisha 10th Board exam ResultBSEOdisha class 10th resultodisha resultOdisha

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022