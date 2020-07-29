BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Matric result 2020 date and time: Check bseodisha.nic.in

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is likely to release BSE Odisha 10th result 2020 on Wednesday (July 29, 2020). The result will be released on BSE Odisha's official websites - bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Earlier, BSE president Ramashis Hazra had said the board is most likely to announce the result by the end of July. Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed, he said.

The evaluation of the answer sheets was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

How to check BSE Odisha HSC 10th Results 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official websites bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: The results will appear on the home screen.

Step 5: Click on download and take a print for further reference.

A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. The exams had ended on March 2 this year. This will end the long wait for thousands of the candidates who appeared for the Odisha board Class 10 matriculation examination 2020 and had been waiting for their results.

In 2019, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Odisha BSE exams. The overall passing percentage in Odisha 10th result was 70.78%.