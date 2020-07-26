हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE Odisha 10th results 2020

BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 expected by July-end on bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education, which conducted the Class 10  annual matriculation examination in the state, is most likely to release the result by the end of this month.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra had earlier said the board is most likely to announce the result by the end of July. 

A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. The exams had ended on March 2 this year. 

Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed, he said. The evaluation of the answer sheets of was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread the COVID-19 virus.

BSE Odisha class 10 will be released on official websites of the board, bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE Odisha 10th results 2020
