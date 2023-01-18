topStoriesenglish
BSE ODISHA RESULT 2022

BSE Odisha Result 2022: BSE Odisha 10th Summative assessment result RELEASED at bseodisha.ac.in- Direct link here

BSE Odisha Result 2022: BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 is released on the official website, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

BSE Odisha Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha Result 2022 is released for the Class 10th Summative exams. The BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 is now available on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates who took the exam can access and download their Summative 1 marks statement by entering their roll number and first name. Check out the exact link below to get the results and download the grade statement.

As per the local media reports, candidates can view their BSE Odisha SA-1 result and if required, can seek for rechecking of marks in both objective and subjective tests from January 20 to January 30.

BSE Odisha Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official website--bseodisha.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the result link that reads, 'DOWNLOAD TR CLASS-X, SUMMATIVE ASSESSMENT – I, 2022-23'
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter your roll number and name
  • Access the BSE Odisha result and download the same
  • Take a printout for future references

BSE Odisha 2022 SA 1 result; direct link to check here

The BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-1 exam was held between November 23 and 30, 2023. Candidates who passed the SA 1 exam will now take the SA 2 exam. The BSE Odisha website will be updated with information about the SA 2 exam.

