Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 declared, here’s how to check

New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 Matric result today (March 31). Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once the website loads.

The Class 10th exam, 2022 was held from February 17 to 24. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and board officials announced the results at a press conference.

Here's how to check BSEB Class 10 result:

1. Visit the official BSEB website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Login with roll number and roll codes to access the Class 10 result.

3. Submit and your result will appear on your screen.

4. Download and take a printout for future reference.

BSEB Class 10th students can also access their results on the DigiLocker app.

Alternative way to check Bihar Board Class 10 Result:

If the website does not work, students can check their results via SMS.

To check your BSEB Class 10 Result 2022, type BIHAR10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. They will receive their BSEB Class 10 score via SMS on their mobile phone.

Students can also check their results on onlineonlinebseb.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 10 Result is 79.88 per cent.

Follow Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates here.

Live TV