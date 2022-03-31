Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Ramayani Roy tops BSEB Matriculation examination

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2022 on Thursday (March 31, 2022). The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 was declared on the official website of BSEB.

Ramayani Roy has topped the Bihar board Matriculation examination by obtaining 487 marks. The overall pass percentage is 79.88%.

The matric results for the Bihar Board can be checked online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board Class 10th students can also access their results on the DigiLocker app.

The Bihar School Examination Board announced the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 today. The BSEB released the Bihar Board 10th Result in a press conference at 3 PM.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result.

Live TV