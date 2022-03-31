BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: 79.88% students declared pass, check toppers’ list here

New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 Matric result today (March 31). Out of 16,11,099 students who appeared for the Class 10 exam, 12,86,971 have passed. The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board Class 10 Result is 79.88 per cent.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their BSEB Class 10 results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlineonlinebseb.in.

Bihar Board conducted the Class 10th exam from February 17 to 24, 2022. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and other board officials announced the results at a press conference today at 3 pm.

Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishor said, "BSEB Class 10th results have been announced. 16,11,099 students appeared for the exam out of which 12,86,971 have passed (79.88%). Students with first division are 4,24,587, second division are 5,10,411 and third division are 3,47,637."

Who are the toppers?

Ramayani Roy from Patel High School Dawoodnagar in Aurangabad bagged the first position with 97.40 per cent. She obtained 487 out of the total 500 marks.

Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur secured the second rank with 486/500 marks each and 97.20 per cent.

Pragya Kumar was declared third with 97% per cent. She achieved 485 out of the total 500 marks.

BSEB Class 10th students can also access their results on the DigiLocker app.

