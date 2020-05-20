BSEB likely to announce Bihar Board Class 10 result today; here's how to check result online

The result of Bihar Board Class 10 or matric examination is expected to be announced by Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday (May 20). Sources said that the verification process of half of the toppers has been completed and the BSEB would declare the Bihar board Class 10 examination will be declared after the completion of verification process.

Earlier, the result of Bihar board Class 10 examination was scheduled to be announced by March end, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

According to reports, 15 lakh, 29 thousand and 393 students appeared in Bihar Board Class 10 exams in 2020. The examinations were held at 1368 centres across Bihar from February 17 to February 24.

The BSEB Matric result 2020 result will be released by on the official website of board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result would be made available on biharboard.online and onlinebseb.in as well. It would also be available on websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Here's how to check your result online:

Step 1: Visit the website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab on the homepage

Step 3: Tap on Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Choose your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to fill your details

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

Students will also be able to check their BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS. For this, the students will have to go to the message option of their phone and type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.