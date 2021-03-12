BSEB releases STET result 2019, check here

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday (March 12, 2021) released the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) result 2019. The candidates who appeared for the examination can view their result on the official website of BSEB -- www.biharboardonline.com or www.bsebstet2019.in.

The BSEB reportedly released the results of 12 papers of the total 15 papers.

How to view Bihar STET Result 2019:

1. Go to the official website of BSEB -- www.biharboardonline.com or www.bsebstet2019.in.

2. Click on the 'Bihar STET Result 2019' or 'Result of STET-2019' link available on the page.

3. A new window will open where candidates will need to enter their login details (Application Number and Date of Birth).

4. Result would be displayed on the screen.

This is to be noted that the Bihar STET 2019 exam was conducted between September 9 and September 21, 2020.

