BSEH 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the application form for Class 10, 12 Compartment, Additional subject examination September 2022 today, August 18. The application form will be available on the board's official website, bseh.org.in. Between August 18 and August 25, 2022, students in secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) can apply for compartment, additional subject, partial or full subject mark enhancement.

Dr. Jagbir Singh, Chairman of Haryana School Education Board, and Shri Krishna Kumar, Secretary of Haryana Board HBSE, informed the media that the application form and fee for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) educational examinations, September-2022, are to be filled online only. ALSO READ: TS Police Recruitment Exam: TS Constable hall ticket 2022 OUT

BSEH Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022: Important Dates

Start date of online application - August 18, 2022

Last date to fill application without late fee - August 25, 2022

Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 100 - August 29, 2022

Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 300 - September 02, 2022

Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 1,000 - September 06, 2022

Students who have completed a two-year ITI diploma can apply for an additional subject examination to be recognized as comparable to secondary and senior secondary education. If students encounter any difficulties while applying online, they can contact the board's email address at bseh.org.in or call the helpline number 01664-254300 for assistance.