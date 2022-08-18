NewsIndia
TSLPRB

TS Police Recruitment Exam: TS Constable hall ticket 2022 OUT at tslprb.in- Here’s how to download

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for the Constable preliminary exam 2022, scroll down for more information

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS Police Recruitment Exam: TS Constable hall ticket 2022 OUT at tslprb.in- Here’s how to download

TSLPRB 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for the Constable preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website tslprb.in. The preliminary written test for almost 6.6 lakh candidates has been set for August 28 (Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in 1601 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and other towns across Telangana State.

After downloading the hall tickets, candidates must print them on both sides, ideally on A4 paper. After taking the printout, candidates must affix their passport photograph to the prescribed spot on the left-bottom section of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Candidates must carefully read all of the instructions on the back (another side) of the Hall Ticket.

TSLPRB 2022; download the official notification here

TS Constable hall ticket 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit official website tslprb.in
  • Go to ‘Download Hall Tickets’ tab 
  • Sign in using Mobile Number and Password
  • The TS Police Constable hall ticket will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout.

TSLPRB 2022 Hall Ticket; direct link here

The TS Police exams will be held in and around Hyderabad and nearly 20 other Towns across Telangana for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables, and Prohibition & Excise Constables.  The TSLPRB is holding a recruiting drive for several positions, including 16,929 Constables.







 

Live Tv

TSLPRBTSPSCts epassTSBIEtsbie.cgg.gov.in 2022tslprb hall ticketts constable hall ticket download 2022tslprb hall ticket download 2022ts constable hall ticket downloadinter supply results 2022constable hall ticket downloadtslprb hall ticket download

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?