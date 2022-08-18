TSLPRB 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for the Constable preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website tslprb.in. The preliminary written test for almost 6.6 lakh candidates has been set for August 28 (Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in 1601 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and other towns across Telangana State.

After downloading the hall tickets, candidates must print them on both sides, ideally on A4 paper. After taking the printout, candidates must affix their passport photograph to the prescribed spot on the left-bottom section of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Candidates must carefully read all of the instructions on the back (another side) of the Hall Ticket.

TS Constable hall ticket 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit official website tslprb.in

Go to ‘Download Hall Tickets’ tab

Sign in using Mobile Number and Password

The TS Police Constable hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout.

The TS Police exams will be held in and around Hyderabad and nearly 20 other Towns across Telangana for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables, and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB is holding a recruiting drive for several positions, including 16,929 Constables.













