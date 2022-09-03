Rajasthan Board Supplementary Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan announced the Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan board supplementary exams can now check their results on the official website of BSER- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here's how to check BSER Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2022

Visit the official website of the BSER - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Supplementary Examination Result 2022

Rajasthan board secondary and higher secondary result will appear on the screen

Enter the credentials and download your RBSE Board Supplementary result 2022

RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2022 Direct Link

RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Direct Link

The BSER Supplementary Exam was conducted from August 4, 2022 to August 6, 2022 for the candidates who missed the Rajasthan Board exam or did not qualify.