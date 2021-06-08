BSF apprehends two racketeers with Fake Indian Currency Notes worth Rs 2 Lakh from Indo-Bangladesh border

Guwahati: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, 67 Bn BSF under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force apprehended two Indian FICN racketeers along with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) face value of Rs. 2,00,000/- On Monday (June 7) from the bordering area of village Baladova P.S Dhubri, Distt- Dhubri (Assam).

Acting on a tip-off, on 07th June 2021, BSF troops of Border outpost (BOP) Tistapara of 67 Bn BSF carried out a special operation in the general area of village Baladova close to the Indo-Bangladesh border. Operation party apprehended 02 Indian FICN racketeers along with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having face value of Rs. 2,00,000/-, while the consignment was trying to be smuggled from Bangladesh to India.

Details of apprehended FICN racketeers are as under:

1) Hussain Ali (45 Yrs), S/o –Jonab Ali, R/o Vill – Binachar Part-IV, PS - Golakganj, Distt – Dhubri (Assam).

2) Muslimudding Hoque, (25 Yrs), S/o Boskar Ali, R/o Vill-Baladova Part-I, PS & Distt- Dhubri (Assam).

Apprehended Indian FICN racketeers along with seized FICN have been handed over to P.S & Distt- Dhubri (Assam) for further legal action.

Keeping in view of the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of the smugglers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes & illegal infiltration and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes.

