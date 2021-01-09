BSF hands over 6 nabbed from near Punjab border over to Pakistan Rangers

New Delhi: The Border Security Force deployed in Punjab`s Amritsar sector handed six Pakistani nationals over to the Pakistan Rangers on Saturday (January 9, 2021).

Issuing a statement in the matter, the BSF said it had questioned the six persons but it came to their notice that they had crossed the border inadvertently and nothing objectionable was recovered from them.

The BSF said that they lodged a protest with the Pakistan Rangers on Friday.

Further on the request of the Pakistan Rangers, the apprehended nationals were handed over to the Rangers at about 5.30 PM on humanitarian grounds.

The six, who inadvertently crossed the border and entered into Indian territory, had been held by the BSF on Friday along the India-Pakistan international border.

The were interrogated by a joint team of security and intelligence agencies.

All six are between the ages 20 and 21 years and were apprehended from the border area in Amritsar around 5 PM on Friday.