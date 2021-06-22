हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Border Security Force

BSF holds three-day border coordination conference with Bangladesh counterpart

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held the meet through a video conference.

BSF holds three-day border coordination conference with Bangladesh counterpart

New Delhi: The border security forces of India and Bangladesh participated in a three-day Border Co-ordination Conference which started on Tuesday (June 22) and will conclude on Thursday.

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held the meet through a video conference.

The matters of mutual interest and border management will be discussed over the course of three days.

“During the conference, various issues of mutual interest will be discussed for effective Border Management which includes Joint efforts against trans-border crime, concurrence in connection with pending developmental works, measures to check illegal cross border movement. Both sides will also discuss about Coordinated Border Management Plan which includes Simultaneous Coordinated Patrols both during day and night, sharing of Intelligence, identification of vulnerable areas,” an official statement said.

“The aim of the conference is to improve the border domination and to resolve various border-related issues in the interest of both the countries.  The conference is also aimed to further strengthen the friendship between the two Border Guarding Forces,” it added.

This is the second such meet between the forces of the two countries. Earlier this month, they participated in a four-day Border Co-ordination Conference which started on June 7.

Border Security Force, Border Guard Bangladesh, India-Bangladesh relations, BSF
