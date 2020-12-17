BSF kills two infiltrators at Attari border, recovers arms and ammunitions

New Delhi: Two infiltrators were killed by Border Security Force (BSF) at Attari border in Punjab late on Wednesday night.
The security forces have recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the slained infiltrators.
The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, official sources told PTI. The encounter took place at Rajatal area of Atari.
A search operation has been launched by BSF in the area, but a dense fog has engulfed the area, the sources said.
(This is a breaking news, more details are awaited)