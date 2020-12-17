हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSF

BSF kills two infiltrators at Attari border, recovers arms and ammunitions

Two infiltrators were killed by BSF at Atari border late on Wednesday night.  

BSF kills two infiltrators at Attari border, recovers arms and ammunitions
File photo

New Delhi: Two infiltrators were killed by Border Security Force (BSF) at Attari border in Punjab late on Wednesday night.

The security forces have recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the slained infiltrators.

The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, official sources told PTI. The encounter took place at Rajatal area of Atari.

A search operation has been launched by BSF in the area, but a dense fog has engulfed the area, the sources said. 

Live TV

(This is a breaking news, more details are awaited)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSFAttari borderPakistan
Next
Story

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol gets Y-category security, here's why
  • 99,32,547Confirmed
  • 1,44,096Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M26S

Heart Touching: Some stains are really good!