BSF kills two infiltrators at Attari border, recovers arms and ammunitions

New Delhi: Two infiltrators were killed by Border Security Force (BSF) at Attari border in Punjab late on Wednesday night.

The security forces have recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the slained infiltrators.

The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, official sources told PTI. The encounter took place at Rajatal area of Atari.

A search operation has been launched by BSF in the area, but a dense fog has engulfed the area, the sources said.

(This is a breaking news, more details are awaited)