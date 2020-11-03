हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

BSF official dies of heart attack at Bihar polling booth

The security man felt acute pain in chest while he was on duty at booth number 191 following which he was taken to Hajipur sadar hospital, they said.

BSF official dies of heart attack at Bihar polling booth

HAJIPUR: A Sub Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) on duty at a polling booth in the Lalganj assembly seat died of heart attack Tuesday, police and hospital sources said.

The security man felt acute pain in chest while he was on duty at booth number 191 following which he was taken to Hajipur sadar hospital, they said.

On reaching the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead, the sources added.

The 55-year-old deceased has been identified as K R Bhai, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat.

He was posted with the BSF in Gujarat and was deployed at a polling station in the Lalganj constituency in Vaishali district where voting is in progress Tuesday.

The town police has recorded statement of the BSF personnel in this connection, the sources said.

