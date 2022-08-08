BSF Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for more than 300 Head Constable HC Ministerial and Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Stenographer posts. The last date to apply is September 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 323 posts.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 08, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: September 06, 2022

BSF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Indian citizens between 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for the posts. Upper age limit is relaxable for certain candidates such as SC/ST (five years), OBC (three years), central govt employees (upto 45 years of age) etc.

Candidates need to have Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent to apply for the posts.

According to the notification, male candidates need to be 165 Cms tall, while the height requirement for female candidates is 155 Cms. Height requirement has been relaxed for candidates from hilly areas and ST category.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Pay Examination fee through Net banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee

BSF Recruitment 2022: Here is how to Apply

Interested candidates may apply online through the website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection will be based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) & Detailed Medical Examination (DME).