close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE Class 12 results 2019

BSF school student tops CBSE Class 12 exam in J&K

Vivek Kumar of BSF Senior Secondary School in Jammu topped the examination in the state with 97.80 per cent marks.

BSF school student tops CBSE Class 12 exam in J&amp;K

Jammu: Vivek Kumar of BSF Senior Secondary School in Jammu has topped the CBSE Class 12 examination in the state with 97.80 per cent marks.

Vivek scored 489 out of 500 (97.80 per cent).

At an interaction in his school, Vivek, who belongs to a humble rural background, dedicated his success to his parents and teachers.

He also shared his success mantra with his juniors and said, "Doing the right things at the right time is all it takes to be a winner."

Live TV

Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal, felicitated Vivek and his parents for the success.

Jamwal said students like Vivek are real gems and they inspire others to do better.

"It is a combined effort and hard work of students, parents and teachers together which has resulted in this exemplary achievement of the BSF school," he said.

BSF chief Rajni Kant Mishra also congratulated Vivek and his parents for the achievement.

The principal of the school S K Shukla appreciated Vivek's achievement and applauded the hard work and discipline exhibited by him all through the years.

He said Vivek has surpassed the previous achievements of the school and taken forward the legacy. 

Tags:
CBSE Class 12 results 2019CBSE results
Next
Story

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asks Centre to stop crackdowns, search operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramadan

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Top 10: Watch top 10 news headlines of the day