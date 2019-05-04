BSF school student tops CBSE Class 12 exam in J&K

Jammu: Vivek Kumar of BSF Senior Secondary School in Jammu has topped the CBSE Class 12 examination in the state with 97.80 per cent marks.

Vivek scored 489 out of 500 (97.80 per cent).

At an interaction in his school, Vivek, who belongs to a humble rural background, dedicated his success to his parents and teachers.

He also shared his success mantra with his juniors and said, "Doing the right things at the right time is all it takes to be a winner."

Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal, felicitated Vivek and his parents for the success.

Jamwal said students like Vivek are real gems and they inspire others to do better.

"It is a combined effort and hard work of students, parents and teachers together which has resulted in this exemplary achievement of the BSF school," he said.

BSF chief Rajni Kant Mishra also congratulated Vivek and his parents for the achievement.

The principal of the school S K Shukla appreciated Vivek's achievement and applauded the hard work and discipline exhibited by him all through the years.

He said Vivek has surpassed the previous achievements of the school and taken forward the legacy.