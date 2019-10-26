BSF seizes 5 packets of suspected heroin from Indo-Pak border near Ferozepur sector

Ferozepur: The Border Security Force on Saturday said that it seized as many as five packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin, weighing around 5.125 kg near India-Pakistan border from Punjab's Ferozepur sector.

In a press release, the BSF said on Saturday morning that Border Security Force troops seized five packets of contraband, weighing approximately 5.125 kg, suspected to be heroin in the area of responsibility of Border Out Post- Maboke, Ex- 29 Battalion BSF, Ferozepur Sector.

The seized contraband has been valued as worth Rs 25 crore in the international market.

The press release further said that during night hours on Friday, vigilant BSF troops of Border Out Post Maboke, Ex- 29 Bn BSF, noticed some suspicious movement ahead of Border Security Fence and got alerted. Immediately, Border Security Force troops intercepted the miscreants, however, contraband smugglers managed to escape taking advantage of the night and paddy crops. Later, during a search operation, five packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin, were recovered from the spot.

"The enhanced vigil of BSF has once again thwarted the attempt of Anti-National Elements to push the consignment of contraband items into India," the statement added.

In 2019, the BSF has seized 191.413 kg heroin till date valuing billion of rupees in the international market.