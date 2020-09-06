BSF troops in Odisha rescues woman found in unconscious state in a boat

Odisha: BSF troops deployed in Odisha's LWE affected Malkangiri district, rescued a woman who was found in unconscious state in a motorboat on Saturday (September 5). The woman was identified as Purnima Hantal who hails from Dandar beda village of Odisha.

The BSF jumped into action soon after they saw one motorboat arriving at Ferry point of Dyke-III dam. The boat also had an NGO worker and relatives of the patient.

Reacting immediately to the situation, BSF troops immediately send out an emergency call for Ambulance assistance and took the patient to the nearby District Hospital, Malkangiri. The BSF jawans also provided essential items like mosquito net, bed sheet, hand towel and cotton cloths to the patient.