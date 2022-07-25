Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has alleged the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to save some "big fish" involved in the controversy surrounding the transfers in health and public works departments of the state. The BSP supremo alleged that ing that the people of Uttar Pradesh are harassed due to corruption at every level. She made this statement at a meeting of the BSP office-bearers from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala here on Sunday.

"They are now witnessing how the game of corruption is being played in transfer-posting, which has become an industry. The state government has been compelled to unmask it but efforts are on to save some 'big fish' of this game," PTI quoted Mayawati as saying.

Earlier on July 4, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the portfolio of health, had written to the additional chief secretary, medical and health, demanding an explanation over the "lapse" in not "fully implementing the transfer policy in postings in the current session". After his letter surfaced on social media, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a committee led by the chief secretary to probe the transfers in the health department.

Also read: BSP supremo Mayawati flags ‘disease of indiscriminate arrest’ in Uttar Pradesh

A few days ago, the Chief Minister had ordered the suspension of five Public Works Department (PWD) officials, soon after the removal of its minister Jitin Prasada's officer on special duty, following allegations of irregularities and non-compliance to the transfer policy.

Also read: On CM Yogi's Muslim population comment, Mayawati's rebuttal - 'Confusing people...'

Those suspended include Manoj Kumar Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief (Development) and the head of the department. The other officials are Engineer-in-chief (Project and Planning) Rakesh Kumar Saxena, Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Administrative Officer Pankaj Dixit and Principal Assistant Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia. The state government has also instituted a disciplinary inquiry against them.

(With PTI Inputs)