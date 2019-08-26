BSP chief Mayawati hits out at opposition leaders over visit to Kashmir

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders for trying to visit Srinagar without the permission of Central government. The BSP chief tweeted that Congress and other political parties should think twice before giving an opportunity to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to do politics over Kashmir by trying to visit the region at this point in time.

3. ऐसे में अभी हाल ही में बिना अनुमति के कांग्रेस व अन्य पार्टियों के नेताओं का कश्मीर जाना क्या केन्द्र व वहां के गवर्नर को राजनीति करने का मौका देने जैसा इनका यह कदम नहीं है? वहाँ पर जाने से पहले इस पर भी थोड़ा विचार कर लिया जाता, तो यह उचित होता। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 26, 2019

Mayawati said that the aborogation of Article 370 has created an unprecendented situation in Kashmir and the opposition leaders must wait for situation to get normal before deciding to visit the region.

2. लेकिन देश में संविधान लागू होने के लगभग 69 वर्षों के उपरान्त इस धारा 370 की समाप्ति के बाद अब वहाँ पर हालात सामान्य होने में थोड़ा समय अवश्य ही लगेगा। इसका थोड़ा इंतजार किया जाए तो बेहतर है, जिसको माननीय कोर्ट ने भी माना है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 26, 2019

Explaining the reason behind her party's decision to support the Centre's move to aborogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Mayawati said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was never in support of Article 370 because he always believed in unity, integrity and equality of India. She added that this is only reason why BSP supported the government's decision to revoke Article 370.

1. जैसाकि विदित है कि बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर हमेशा ही देश की समानता, एकता व अखण्डता के पक्षधर रहे हैं इसलिए वे जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य में अलग से धारा 370 का प्रावधान करने के कतई भी पक्ष में नहीं थे। इसी खास वजह से बीएसपी ने संसद में इस धारा को हटाये जाने का समर्थन किया। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 26, 2019

A delegation of opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and KC Venugopal, CPIM's Sitaram Yechuri, CPI's D Raja, RJD's Manoj Jha, JDS's Kupendra Reddy, NCP's Majeed Memon, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, LJD's Sharad Yadav, and TMC's Dinesh Trivedi had gone to Srinagar on Saturday to review the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir after Governor Malik had "invited" Gandhi to visit Kashmir. The opposition leaders were, however, denied permission to step out of the Srinagar airport and sent back to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Malik on Sunday said that the situation in Kashmir was peaceful and there was no shortage of any essential commodity. He said that the administration wants to ensure that there’s no loss of life, adding that normalcy would soon be restored in Kashmir.

"In all the crises that happened in Kashmir in the past, at least 50 people used to die in the first week itself. Our attitude is such that there should be no loss of human lives," said Malik, adding that it does not matter if phone lines are not working for 10 days. "Everything will be restored soon," he assured.