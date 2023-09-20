LUCKNOW: As discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill proceeds in Lok Sabha, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday, in a media briefing, alleged the Bill to be an "allurement" to women in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. She further claimed that the bill doesn't intend to give reservations to women.

"According to this bill, the reservation will not be provided to women in the country in the coming 15-16 years. After the passing of this bill, it wouldn't be implemented immediately. First, a census of the country would be conducted and after this delimitation of seats would be done," Mayawati said during a press briefing.

She added, "A census takes a lot of time...After this, only this bill would be implemented...It is clear that this bill was not brought with the intention of giving reservations to women. But to give an allurement to the women before the upcoming elections."

Earlier on Tuesday, she confirmed the support of her party along with other parties to the Women's Reservation Bill tabled in Parliament while urging to ensure a separate quota for the women from OBC, SC, and ST sections in the reservation in the bill.

“Along with BSP, most of the parties will give their vote in the favour of Women's Reservation Bill. We expect that after the discussion this bill will get passed this time as it has been pending for a long," she said.

The BSP chief further said, "I said earlier on behalf of my party in the Parliament that women get 50 per cent reservation instead of the proposed 33 per cent in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, keeping in mind the population of women. I hope the Government will think about it. Also, a separate quota for the women from OBC, SC and ST sections should be ensured in the reservation for women or it will be unfair to them.”

Meanwhile, Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House began today at 11 with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introducing the amendments in the Bill. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21, government sources said.