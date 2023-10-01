BSP Chief Mayawati To Hold Meeting With Party Officials To Strategize For Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday called a special meeting of senior leaders and district heads of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to review the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. The meeting will be held in Lucknow, where important guidelines regarding the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be given. Sources confirmed that the meeting will start at 11 am.

During the meeting, discussions regarding the strategy to publicize the party's demand before the Central government to increase the participation of Other Backward Classes and SC-STs in the Women's Reservation Bill will take place.

Earlier last month, Mayawati had said that leaders of her party are working to strengthen preparation for the Lok Sabha elections due next year. Taking to her X handle, Mayawati said that after Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, senior leaders of the BSP discussed strengthening the party organisation in Jharkhand and also selected candidates for 14 seats in the state.

"Continuing the series of state-wise meetings by the BSP regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, after UP and Uttarakhand, senior leaders discussed strengthening the party organisation in Jharkhand, increasing the mass base at all levels, and the selection of candidates for 14 seats in the state. An important meeting with office bearers has concluded," wrote Mayawati on Twitter.

"A call to strengthen the party at every level by putting forward hardworking and honest people in the tribal-dominated Jharkhand state, because the anti-Ambedkarite people are continuously neglected and despised by the anti-Ambedkarite parties," she added.

Earlier, the BSP chief had asked her party leaders and workers to not depend on alliances and to stand on their own. The development comes as the BSP chief last month announced that the Bahujan Samaj Party would not join any alliance and would fight the elections "single-handedly". She also referred to the INDIA parties and NDA as "anti-poor, casteist, communal, and pro-capitalist".

"BSP, like in 2007, will single-handedly contest the upcoming general elections and four state assemblies by connecting crores of neglected and scattered people of the society on the basis of mutual brotherhood, rather than the jugaad' and manipulation done by opponents," she wrote on X.

"The policies of most of the parties in the NDA-India alliance are anti-poor, casteist communal, and pro-Dhanna Seth (capitalist), and the BSP has been contesting elections in the alliance with them. Hence the appeal to the media—no fake news, please," the BSP head said.