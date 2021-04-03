हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Staff Selection Commission

BSSC Inter Level Mains 2014: List of qualified candidates for PT round released, check bssc.bih.nic.in

Candidates can visit the official website bssc.bih.nic.in to check their results.

BSSC Inter Level Mains 2014: List of qualified candidates for PT round released, check bssc.bih.nic.in
Representational Image

New Delhi: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the Physical Test (PT) round in the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2014. 

Candidates can visit the official website bssc.bih.nic.in to check their results.

As per the official notification, a total of 4900 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Test. For more information about the PT round, the candidates should keep a tab on the website for updates. 

During the BSSC Inter-Level (Mains) 2014 result declared earlier, a total of 52,784 candidates had qualified for the same. 

Follow these steps to check the list of qualified candidates: 

1.Visit the official website bssc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on the 'Notice Board' section

3. Open 'Click here to view List of candidates Shortlisted for Physical Test'

4. Check and download the list and take a printout for future reference

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bihar Staff Selection CommissionBSSC Inter-Level (Mains) 2014
Next
Story

No trade with India under current circumstances: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Must Watch

PT6M1S

COVID-19: Risk of pandemic in 2021 is bigger than 2020