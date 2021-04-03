BSSC Inter Level Mains 2014: List of qualified candidates for PT round released, check bssc.bih.nic.in

New Delhi: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the Physical Test (PT) round in the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2014.

Candidates can visit the official website bssc.bih.nic.in to check their results.

As per the official notification, a total of 4900 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Test. For more information about the PT round, the candidates should keep a tab on the website for updates.

During the BSSC Inter-Level (Mains) 2014 result declared earlier, a total of 52,784 candidates had qualified for the same.

Follow these steps to check the list of qualified candidates:

1.Visit the official website bssc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on the 'Notice Board' section

3. Open 'Click here to view List of candidates Shortlisted for Physical Test'

4. Check and download the list and take a printout for future reference