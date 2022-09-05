BTEUP Result 2022: The official website, bteup.ac.in, will release the BTE UP Results for the Even Semester in 2022. The BTEUP even semester result for 2022 can be checked and downloaded by candidates who took the exam using their enrolment number. The BTEUP Result 2022 for the Second, Fourth, and Sixth Semesters will be made public for the exams that were held in June and July 2022. Odd semester 2022 results have already been made public by BTE UP.

BTEUP Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website-- bteup.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the result tab

A new page would open

Click on the BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 link (would release, once the result is declared)

A new login page would open

Key in your enrollment number

Submit details and check the result

Take a printout for future references

Check the information, including the roll number, name, marks, section-by-section marks, subjects, and other details as necessary, after obtaining the result from the official website. BTE UP Exams for the even semester of 2022 were held from June 25 to July 14, and in order to pass, candidates needed to score at least the minimum threshold. For both regular and private students, the tests were given.