NewsIndia
BTEUP RESULT 2022

BTEUP Result 2022 DECLARED for even semesters at bteup.ac.in, direct link here

BTEUP Result 2022 even semesters are now available on the official website--bteup.ac.in, scroll down for direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BTEUP Result 2022 DECLARED for even semesters at bteup.ac.in, direct link here

BTEUP Result 2022: The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the BTE UP Results for the Even Semester in 2022. The BTEUP even semester result for 2022 can now be checked and downloaded by candidates who took the exam from the official website- bteup.ac.in. Candidates can check the  BTEUP Result 2022 for the Second, Fourth, and Sixth Semesters exams that were held in June and July 2022 following the simple steps given below

BTEUP Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official website-- bteup.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the result tab
  • A new page would open
  • Click on the BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 link (would release, once the result is declared)
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your enrollment number
  • Submit details and check the result
  • Take a printout for future references

BTEUP Result 2022- Direct Link

Live Tv

bteup result 2022www.bteup.ac.in result 2022BTEUP Old ResultBTEUP marksheetBTEUP Time Table 2022BTEUP D pharma Exam Date 2022BTEUP Student LoginBTEUP Newsbteup.ac.inBTE UP Even semester results 2022BTE UP Result 2022BTEUP even semester result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!