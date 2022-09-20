BTEUP Result 2022 DECLARED for even semesters at bteup.ac.in, direct link here
BTEUP Result 2022 even semesters are now available on the official website--bteup.ac.in, scroll down for direct link.
BTEUP Result 2022: The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the BTE UP Results for the Even Semester in 2022. The BTEUP even semester result for 2022 can now be checked and downloaded by candidates who took the exam from the official website- bteup.ac.in. Candidates can check the BTEUP Result 2022 for the Second, Fourth, and Sixth Semesters exams that were held in June and July 2022 following the simple steps given below
BTEUP Result 2022: Here’s how to check
- Go to the official website-- bteup.ac.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the result tab
- A new page would open
- Click on the BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 link (would release, once the result is declared)
- A new login page would open
- Key in your enrollment number
- Submit details and check the result
- Take a printout for future references
BTEUP Result 2022- Direct Link
