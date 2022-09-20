NewsIndia
BTEUP RESULT

BTEUP Result 2022 to be RELEASED SOON for DPharma, Polytechnic, other even semester courses at bteup.ac.in- Here’s how to download

BTEUP Result 2022: BTE UP Even semester result 2022 is expected to be released soon on the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BTEUP Result 2022 to be RELEASED SOON for DPharma, Polytechnic, other even semester courses at bteup.ac.in- Here’s how to download

BTEUP Results 2022: Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh, BTE UP Even semester result 2022 is expected to be released soon on the official website. However, there is no official announcement of the release of the results on the BTEUP official website. According to media reports, the announcement of the BTE UP Result 2022 for the DPharma, Polytechnic, and other even semester courses is anticipated shortly. Once the results are released, candidates who took the exam will be able to view and download them on the official website, bteup.ac.in.

Candidates must provide their ID and password when prompted in order to view their BTE UP Even semester 2022 result for DPharma, Polytechnic program. It is essential that candidates maintain their admission cards close at hand when seeing the results on the official website. The BTEUP Even Semester 2022 test reportedly took place on June 25, 2022, in two shifts. Exams for the morning and afternoon shifts were given from 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm respectively.

BTEUP 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh bteup.ac.in
  • And then you will land on the homepage, here click on the result tab
  • A new page would open and here click on the BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 link
  • A new login page will open again and now fill in your enrollment number in the blank space to get the result.
  • Submit details and check the UP BTE 2nd 4th 6th Even Semester Result 2022 
  • Download and take a printout for future references

Candidates will be able to access the results online. Candidates will need to check their roll number, marks, aggregate mark, rank (if mentioned), disciplines, and other crucial information when they access the BTEUP even semester marks sheet 2022.

 

Live Tv

bteup resultbteup result 2022even semester resultbteup result even semestereven semester result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!