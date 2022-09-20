BTEUP Result 2022 to be RELEASED SOON for DPharma, Polytechnic, other even semester courses at bteup.ac.in- Here’s how to download

BTEUP Results 2022: Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh, BTE UP Even semester result 2022 is expected to be released soon on the official website. However, there is no official announcement of the release of the results on the BTEUP official website. According to media reports, the announcement of the BTE UP Result 2022 for the DPharma, Polytechnic, and other even semester courses is anticipated shortly. Once the results are released, candidates who took the exam will be able to view and download them on the official website, bteup.ac.in.

Candidates must provide their ID and password when prompted in order to view their BTE UP Even semester 2022 result for DPharma, Polytechnic program. It is essential that candidates maintain their admission cards close at hand when seeing the results on the official website. The BTEUP Even Semester 2022 test reportedly took place on June 25, 2022, in two shifts. Exams for the morning and afternoon shifts were given from 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm respectively.

BTEUP 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh bteup.ac.in

And then you will land on the homepage, here click on the result tab

A new page would open and here click on the BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 link

A new login page will open again and now fill in your enrollment number in the blank space to get the result.

Submit details and check the UP BTE 2nd 4th 6th Even Semester Result 2022

Download and take a printout for future references

Candidates will be able to access the results online. Candidates will need to check their roll number, marks, aggregate mark, rank (if mentioned), disciplines, and other crucial information when they access the BTEUP even semester marks sheet 2022.