Buddhism teaches respect, peace and non-violence: PM Modi at Dharma Chakra day event

New Delhi: To celebrate Asadha Poornima which falls on Saturday (July 4, 2020) Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a video message highlighting the teachings of peace and justice propagated by Lord Buddha.

The Prime Minister began his address by greeting the world on Ashadha Poornima. He said, "It is also known as Guru Purnima. This is a day to remember our Gurus, who gave us knowledge. In that spirit, we pay homage to Lord Buddha."

Reiterating the teachings of Lord Buddha, PM Modi said Buddhism teaches respect for people, for the poor, for the women and respect for peace and non-violence.

"The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations. It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness. The teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action," Modi said.

Drawing attention to the announcement of Kushinagar airport he said it will bring many people, pilgrims and tourists.

On the coronavirus outbreak and the challenges faced by the world in these tough days, Modi said that solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha.

"Today the world fights extra-ordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future," he said.

For the youth he gave a message to gain insipiration from Buddha and his teachings to find solutions to global problems. "I would urge my young friends, to also stay connected with the thoughts of Lord Buddha. They will motivate and show the way ahead," Modi said.

He concluded his message with the hope that Lord Buddha's blessings inspire us to do good.

The Asadha Poornima as Dharma Chakra Day event has been organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), under the aegis of Union Ministry of Culture, the PMO said in a statement.

President Ram Nath Kovid inaugurated the Dharma Chakra Day from the Rashtrapati Bhavan while President of Mongolia read out a special address. Also, the Minister of Culture Prahlad Patel and Minister of State for Minorities Affairs Kiren Rijiju addressed the opening ceremony.

Other events, included messages from top Buddhist religious leaders, Masters and Scholars from different parts of the world which was streamed from Sarnath and Bodh Gaya.