Buddhist monks in Bodh Gaya pray for Sri Lanka blasts victims

Gaya: Buddhist monks at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya conducted a prayer meeting and took out a candlelight march last night for the victims of the serial bombings that took place in Sri Lanka on April 21.

"Many civilians were killed in the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka. I think that terrorism should have no place in this world. This prayer is for the peace of the souls of those who died in the attack," said a Buddhist monk.

At least 207 people have lost their lives in the multiple blasts that rocked churches and hotels of Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Eight explosions rattled various suburbs in Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikade and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Easter Sunday. Out of the deceased, around 20 people have been identified as foreigners. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.