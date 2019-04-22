close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka blasts

Buddhist monks in Bodh Gaya pray for Sri Lanka blasts victims

At least 207 people have lost their lives in the multiple blasts that rocked churches and hotels of Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Buddhist monks in Bodh Gaya pray for Sri Lanka blasts victims
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Gaya: Buddhist monks at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya conducted a prayer meeting and took out a candlelight march last night for the victims of the serial bombings that took place in Sri Lanka on April 21.

"Many civilians were killed in the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka. I think that terrorism should have no place in this world. This prayer is for the peace of the souls of those who died in the attack," said a Buddhist monk.

At least 207 people have lost their lives in the multiple blasts that rocked churches and hotels of Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Eight explosions rattled various suburbs in Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikade and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Easter Sunday. Out of the deceased, around 20 people have been identified as foreigners. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

Tags:
Sri Lanka blastsColombo blastBodh Gaya
Next
Story

Rampur wants Ali, Bajrangbali but not Anarkali: Azam Khan's son Abdullah

Must Watch

PT8M8S

Know complete details of PM Modi's road-show before nomination file