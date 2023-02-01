Budget 2023: World has Recognised India as a 'Bright Star', Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (February 1, 2023) said that the world has recognised India as "a bright star" as the country is recording healthy economic growth despite global uncertainties. While presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament, she said that India's growth at 7 per cent in the current fiscal is the "highest" among major economies and that the Indian economy is on the right track.

In the 75th year of Independence, the world has recognised India as a bright star, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, adding the world appreciates India's achievements.

The minister also stated that the economy is pegged to grow by 7 per cent in FY23 (2022-23) and by 6.5 per cent (6.0-6.8 per cent) in FY24 as the global environment remains rife with uncertainty.

India's G-20 presidency 'unique opportunity' to strengthen its role in world economic order

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India's ongoing presidency of the G-20 grouping is a "unique opportunity" to strengthen the country's role in the world economic order when countries across the globe are facing various challenges,

She said that India is steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and to facilitate sustainable economic development.

"In these times of global challenges, the G-20 presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen India's role in the world economic order," Sitharaman said.

"With the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), we are steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and to facilitate sustainable economic development," she added.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc G-20 at its annual summit in Bali in November with a promise of striving to ensure that the grouping acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action to deal with pressing challenges.

India officially assumed the G-20 presidency on December 1.