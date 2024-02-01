trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716441
Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman's Boost To Tourism Sector, Promises Development in Lakshadweep

Tourism has tremendous opportunities and Sitharaman said that the government will take up the development of iconic tourist centres to attract foreign tourists. 

Feb 01, 2024
  • Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget on February 1, 2024
  • The Finance Minister said that spiritual tourism has tremendous opportunities
  • A full budget will be presented by the new government later this year
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, February 1, 2024, presented the Interim Budget 2024. This is the sixth Budget presented by the Finance Minister and last in the second term of the Modi government. The Finance Minister, in a big boost to Lakshadweep and overall tourism, said, "To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra and amenities will be taken on our islands including Lakshadweep."

The Finance Minister said that spiritual tourism has tremendous opportunities.  Tourism, in itself, has tremendous opportunities and Sitharaman said that the government will take up the development of iconic tourist centres to attract foreign tourists. 

Expressing confidence that their government will return to power, Sitharaman said, "In the full budget in July, our Government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Viksit Bharat." The interim budget will take care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls. A full budget will be presented by the new government.

At the beginning of her speech, Sitharaman expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the Central government will help the BJP return to power for the third consecutive time in a row.

 

