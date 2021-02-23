हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Budget allocated for health is extraordinary, it shows our commitment towards this sector: PM Narendra Modi

"The budget allocated for the health sector now is extraordinary. It shows our commitment to this sector. COVID19 pandemic has taught us a lesson to be prepared to fight similar challenges in the future," said PM Modi during a webinar on budget implementation to the health sector.

Budget allocated for health is extraordinary, it shows our commitment towards this sector: PM Narendra Modi
Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 23) hailed the enhanced budget allocated for the health sector by the Centre for this financial year.

"The budget allocated for the health sector now is extraordinary. It shows our commitment to this sector. COVID19 pandemic has taught us a lesson to be prepared to fight similar challenges in the future," said PM Modi during a webinar on budget implementation to the health sector.

The prime minister said that the world has noted very closely the strength that India's health sector has shown during the pandemic.

"India's health sector's reputation and trust are at a new level all over the world," said Modi.

"From medical equipment to medicines, from ventilators to vaccines, from scientific research to surveillance infrastructure, from doctors to epidemiologists, we have to focus on everything and be better prepared for any health disaster in the future," he added.

Modi said that the government is working on four fronts to maintain the health and well-being of the people.

"The first front is to prevent diseases - Prevention of illness and Promotion of Wellness. The second front is to provide cheap and effective treatment to the poorest of the poor. Schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra are working on it. The third front is to increase the quantity and quality of health infrastructure and health care professionals. And the fourth front is to work on mission mode to overcome problems," said Modi.

Modi further said that the government has set a target to eradicate tuberculosis from the country by 2025.

