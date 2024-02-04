Budget Session Of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly To Commence Tomorrow

LUCKNOW: The crucial budget session for 2024-25 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is slated to commence on Monday. In this budget session, the Yogi government is likely to allot funds for building three to four new industrial corridors. Apart from that, the expansion plan for Lucknow Metro is also expected to get funds.

The Yogi government is likely to allot funds for Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj Metro projects. There is a possibility of putting a special focus on preparations for Kumbh and the development of religious places like Ayodhya and Kashi. On Saturday, after a stormy first day of the Uttar Pradesh Budget session, heavy security arrangements were made by the government on the second day of the session.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the assembly. The first day witnessed a protest by MLCs and MLAs of the Samajwadi Party. The leaders were seen with banners and heard chanting the slogan "Rajyapal Vapas Jaao." However, the ruling BJP supported the governor during her address and chanted the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' in reply to the Samajwadi Party.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has new rules now that prohibit the leaders from taking mobile phones, flags and banners to the House. This session will continue until February 12 and on February 5, the Finance Minister of the Uttar Pradesh Government, Suresh Khanna, will present the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Assembly.

The notable thing is that this time the proceedings of the House will continue on Saturday. A tribute will be paid to the late MLA Manvendra Singh and SP Yadav. The governor's address will be discussed on February 6 and 7. Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, said, "PDA is a group of 90% of people who are most oppressed by inflation, unemployment, corruption and social injustice. The BJP is number one in only one area and that area is harassing the PDA.

"Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, before the State Budget Session 2024, congratulated the countrymen on the Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha'.

"The Budget 2024-25 will be presented in the session and there will be a discussion on it. UP Legislative is the centre of the hope, aspirations, and expectations of the people of the state. I appeal to the opposition members that we need to make the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly centers of positive discussions," he said.