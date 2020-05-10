Building collapses in Mumbai's Kandivali, 14 rescued, no casualty reported

Kandivali: A building collapsed in Mumbai's Kandivali West area on Sunday morning. Fourteen people including all 12 from the first floor and two from the ground floor were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

The incident took place at around 6:00 am and at about 06:10 am the MCGM Disaster Control room received the information that the wall of G+1 house collapsed behind Sabria Masjid, Dalji Pada, Kandivali (West). Three trapped persons were rescued by local agencies. Two injured have been admitted to the hospital.

NDRF's team was rushed at the incident spot to carry on rescue operations soon after the incident was reported. The NDRF team has 4 fire engines and 1 ambulance to carry the rescue operation.

“G+1 house collapsed @ Sabria Masjid, Dalji Pada, Kandavali(West) arnd 06:00. All trapped persons rescued by MCGM, Mumbai fire Brigade,Police. @NDRFHQ team on site. As reported thankfully no deaths,few injured,” NDRF director general Satyanarayan Pradhan said on Twitter.

Rescue operation underway. (Further details awaited)