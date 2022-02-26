हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi

Building health infra that is not confined to only big cities: PM Modi in post-Budget webinar

We want to build a health infrastructure in India which is beyond the big cities. With a spirit of 'One India, One Health', said Modi.

Building health infra that is not confined to only big cities: PM Modi in post-Budget webinar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 26) said that his government is working to create a health infrastructure that spreads beyond the boundaries of big cities and is established with the spirit of 'one India one health.”

“We want to build a health infrastructure in India which is beyond the big cities. With a spirit of 'One India, One Health' essential health facilities to be brought in villages at block, district levels.  Pvt sector to play a key role for their maintenance and up-gradation,” Modi said.

The leader also highlighted the need of introducing modern technology in health to bring about a revolution in the infrastructure.

“Our focus is on health as well as wellness. Three factors are taken into consideration (in Budget)- Modern infrastructure and human resource expansion, encouraging research, and adopting modern and futuristic technology.”

The Prime Minister inaugurated the post-Union Budget webinar of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The webinar is an initiative by the government to strengthen the health structure of the country and three sessions on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, E-Sanjeevani, and Telemental Health will be held during the programme.

