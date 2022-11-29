Bull enters Ashok Gehlot's Gujarat election rally, Rajasthan CM terms it 'BJP's CONSPIRACY...'- WATCH

Before the elections in Gujarat, all the parties are campaigning vigorously. Meanwhile, a video related to the Gujarat elections is going viral on social media, in which Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was giving a speech when a bull entered the venue. On Monday, there was an election rally for CM Ashok Gehlot in Mehsana, Gujarat, during which a bull entered in the middle of the meeting. Cursing the BJP on this, Ashok Gehlot said that I have been seeing since childhood that whenever there is a meeting of Congress, these BJP people leave a bull or a cow in it.

CM Gehlot said that the BJP had sent this bull to disturb the meeting. Before the elections, the BJP will adopt more such tactics to disturb our meetings. There was chaos when the bull entered the meeting. On which CM Gehlot told the people present at the meeting to remain calm and said that the bull would go out on its own. In the viral video on social media, the bull is running here and there and people are running to avoid it. In the midst of all this commotion, Ashok Gehlot is seen advising people to remain calm from the stage. He also targeted the BJP and said, "It is a conspiracy of the BJP. They often adopt this tactic to disturb Congress meetings."

Let us tell you that there is voting in Gujarat on 1 December and 5 December and then on 8 December the results will be declared. In such a situation, the BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned in the election campaign. While the BJP is claiming to form the government again, the Congress is hopeful that the 'lottery' will be held this time after 27 years of struggle.