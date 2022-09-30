Bulldozer razes illegal enroachments in Shrikant Tyagi's Grand Omaxe society, sparks protests - Watch

Noida: The Noida Authority bulldozed numerous encroachments into common spaces by several apartment owners in Grand Omaxe housing society in Sector 93B of the city on Friday. A brawl broke out owing to disagreements between the society and Noida Authority. Noida Authority had issued notice to more than 100 encroachers to remove the encroachments after conducting a survey. The notice stated to remove the trees planted outside one Shrikant Tyagi`s house and other encroachments, mostly temporary constructions outside ground-floor apartments.

As the Authority arrived today with bulldozers, protesting residents shut the gates of the society, saying that the Authority is deliberately harassing them.

Multiple excavators and around half a dozen dumper trucks were used to carry out the demolition, Noida authority officials said.The exercise was carried out amid heavy police presence. Many society residents, who had done encroachments, initially tried to stop the bulldozers and trucks from entering the society with some of them even sitting down in protest, urging them to spare their flats.

A spat between politician Shrikant Tyagi and another resident in Grand Omaxe Society over the same issue had triggered a major row last month. Tyagi was arrested after he was caught on tape abusing and shoving a woman who protested when palm trees were being planted in the open space in front of Tyagi's ground-floor apartment.

ACP (Central Noida 1) Abdul Qadir said, "After the initial resistance there was no law and order situation in the process. Adequate security personnel have been deployed."

(With PTI inputs)