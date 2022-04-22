हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rohini court

Bullet fired at Delhi's Rohini court complex, no casualty reported

Around 9.40 a.m. a quarrel took place between two advocates Sanjeev Chaudhary, Rishi Chopra and a public person Rohit Beri outside the Rohini Court, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal. 

Bullet fired at Delhi&#039;s Rohini court complex, no casualty reported
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Panic gripped Delhi's Rohini court complex on Friday (April 22, 2022) morning after a bullet was fired from a Nagaland Police personnel's service weapon during a fight between clients of two advocates, according to police.

There were no casualties in the incident, the police said.

A senior police officer said there was a fight between the clients of two advocates. A Nagaland Police personnel, who was on security duty, was trying to control the situation when a bullet was fired from his service weapon.

The bullet hit the ground and no one was injured, the officer said, adding that an investigation is underway to find out whether it was accidental firing or not.

