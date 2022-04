Bullet fired at Delhi's Rohini court complex, no casualty reported

New Delhi: Panic gripped Delhi's Rohini court complex on Friday (April 22, 2022) morning after a bullet was fired from a Nagaland Police personnel's service weapon during a fight between clients of two advocates, according to police.

There were no casualties in the incident, the police said.

A senior police officer said there was a fight between the clients of two advocates. A Nagaland Police personnel, who was on security duty, was trying to control the situation when a bullet was fired from his service weapon.

The bullet hit the ground and no one was injured, the officer said, adding that an investigation is underway to find out whether it was accidental firing or not.

